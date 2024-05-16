Occupants kill two more residents in Donetsk region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Occupants kill two more residents in Donetsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, on May 15, Russian troops killed two civilians in Karlivka, Donetsk region.

Russian troops killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, on Thursday, UNN reports .

On May 15, Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region - in Karlivka

- Filashkin wrote in Telegram

Details

According to the head of the JFO, Russians fired 7 times at settlements in Donetsk region, attacking three districts:

  • Pokrovsk district. In the Maryinka community, Paraskoviivka, Maksymilianivka and Antonivka were shelled. In Novohrodivka community, 2 people were killed in Karlivka. In the Kurakhivka community, Ostrovske and Ostrye are under fire.
  • Kramatorsk district. A fire started in Lyman as a result of shelling, a house was destroyed in Torske. In Illinivska community, 7 houses were damaged in Katerynivka and 3 in Kleban-Byk.
  • Bakhmut district. In Chasovoyarsk community, 15 private houses, 3 multi-storey buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In Toretsk, 13 houses were damaged. Another 1 house was damaged in Serebryanka of the Siverska community.

Since February 24, 2022, according to the data provided, Russians have killed 1962 civilians in Donetsk region and injured another 4890. The number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.

In Kherson region Russians hit educational and medical institutions, 19 wounded16.05.24, 08:51 • 20326 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
volnovakhaVolnovakha
telegramTelegram
mariupolMariupol

