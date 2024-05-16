Occupants kill two more residents in Donetsk region

Russian troops killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, on Thursday, UNN reports .

On May 15, Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region - in Karlivka - Filashkin wrote in Telegram

Details

According to the head of the JFO, Russians fired 7 times at settlements in Donetsk region, attacking three districts:

Pokrovsk district. In the Maryinka community, Paraskoviivka, Maksymilianivka and Antonivka were shelled. In Novohrodivka community, 2 people were killed in Karlivka. In the Kurakhivka community, Ostrovske and Ostrye are under fire.

Kramatorsk district. A fire started in Lyman as a result of shelling, a house was destroyed in Torske. In Illinivska community, 7 houses were damaged in Katerynivka and 3 in Kleban-Byk.

Bakhmut district. In Chasovoyarsk community, 15 private houses, 3 multi-storey buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In Toretsk, 13 houses were damaged. Another 1 house was damaged in Serebryanka of the Siverska community.



Since February 24, 2022, according to the data provided, Russians have killed 1962 civilians in Donetsk region and injured another 4890. The number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.

