uk
en
ru
Exclusive
09:54 AM
• 8131 views
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
09:29 AM
• 26104 views
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:20 AM
• 57483 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
08:41 AM
• 35833 views
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
06:23 AM
• 107647 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 27, 10:22 PM
• 93259 views
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 05:54 PM
• 111602 views
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM
• 116551 views
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:15 PM
• 147271 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Exclusive
February 27, 11:16 AM
• 115099 views
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Rubrics
Home
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive
Follow us
Popular news
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States
February 28, 12:11 AM
• 53547 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv
February 28, 12:47 AM
• 80364 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025
February 28, 01:43 AM
• 33903 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night
February 28, 02:05 AM
• 103739 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM
• 45973 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM
• 57246 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM
• 107615 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM
• 147250 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM
• 138256 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive
February 27, 09:18 AM
• 170785 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Viktor Orban
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Kharkiv
New Zealand
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM
• 4231 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”
09:03 AM
• 22856 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM
• 131903 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM
• 133828 views