Occupants fired 54 times at the border of Sumy region during the day - RMA

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Occupants fired 54 times at the border of Sumy region during the day - RMA

On September 22, Russian troops fired 54 times at the border areas of Sumy region. The attacks included artillery, mortars, MLRS, FPV drones, and the dropping of ammunition from UAVs, and 150 explosions were recorded.

On September 22 , the Russians fired 54 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 150 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Miropil, Bilopil, River, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyn, Svesa, Seredina-Buda communities were shelled.

  • Khotyn community: the enemy fired from artillery (10 explosions), mortars (4 explosions), and launched an unexploded ordnance (3 explosions).
  • Bilopilska community: Russians attacked with MLRS (3 explosions), FPV drones (2 explosions), dropped HE from 2 UAVs (9 explosions) and a CAB (1 explosion).
  • Mykolaivka community: launches of the UXOs (3 explosions), artillery shelling (2 explosions).
  • Krasnopilska community: an FPV drone attack (3 explosions), artillery shelling (5 explosions), and the dropping of explosives from 1 UAV (3 explosions) were recorded.
  • Velykopysarivska community: FPV drone attack (8 explosions), UAV drops of explosives (2 explosions), mortar shelling (6 explosions), artillery shelling (4 explosions).
  • Hlukhiv community: strikes by subversive forces (2 explosions).
  • Rechkivska community: an explosive device was launched (2 explosions).
  • Shalyhyne community: Russians dropped 18 mines on the community's territory.
  • Sveska community: an explosive ordnance was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).
  • Esman community: 11 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community and an FPV drone attack was carried out (2 explosions).
  • Seredyno-Budska community: the enemy used mortars (13 explosions).
  • Myropilska community: Russians attacked with MLRS (23 explosions).
  • Novoslobidska community: artillery shelling (5 explosions).

Recall

At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 23 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 48 explosions were recorded.

Olga Rozgon

