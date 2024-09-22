Occupants fired 54 times at the border of Sumy region during the day - RMA

On September 22 , the Russians fired 54 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 150 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Miropil, Bilopil, River, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyn, Svesa, Seredina-Buda communities were shelled.

Khotyn community: the enemy fired from artillery (10 explosions), mortars (4 explosions), and launched an unexploded ordnance (3 explosions).

Bilopilska community: Russians attacked with MLRS (3 explosions), FPV drones (2 explosions), dropped HE from 2 UAVs (9 explosions) and a CAB (1 explosion).

Mykolaivka community: launches of the UXOs (3 explosions), artillery shelling (2 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: an FPV drone attack (3 explosions), artillery shelling (5 explosions), and the dropping of explosives from 1 UAV (3 explosions) were recorded.

Velykopysarivska community: FPV drone attack (8 explosions), UAV drops of explosives (2 explosions), mortar shelling (6 explosions), artillery shelling (4 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: strikes by subversive forces (2 explosions).

Rechkivska community: an explosive device was launched (2 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: Russians dropped 18 mines on the community's territory.

Sveska community: an explosive ordnance was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).

Esman community: 11 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community and an FPV drone attack was carried out (2 explosions).

Seredyno-Budska community: the enemy used mortars (13 explosions).

Myropilska community: Russians attacked with MLRS (23 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: artillery shelling (5 explosions).

Recall

At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 23 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 48 explosions were recorded.