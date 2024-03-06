Occupants fired 13 times at the border of Sumy region at night and in the morning - OVA

At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 13 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 47 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 13 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 47 explosions were recorded. The Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Sumska, Esmanska, Znob-Novgorodska, Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled, - the statement said.

Details

Krasnopilska community: artillery shelling (19 explosions).

Bilopilska community: the enemy used mortars (5 explosions).

Seredyna-Budska community: mortar shelling was recorded (11 explosions).

Esman community: Russians dropped 5 mines on the community's territory.

Znob-Novhorod community: mortar shelling (4 explosions).

Recall

Russian troops attacked Sumy with four Shahed drones at night . The attack damaged 13 high-rise buildings and about 40 cars. Four people were injured, including one child.