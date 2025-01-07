Occupants destroy Ukrainian literature in Kherson region - Resistance

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Russians continue to destroy Ukrainian identity by seizing and destroying books in seized libraries. The Center of National Resistance writes, reports UNN.



Details

The list of “extremist literature” includes works by Ukrainian classics, textbooks on the history of Ukraine, and books about the Holodomor and the crimes of the communist regime. The so-called “Ministry of Culture” of the occupation administration is responsible for this activity, reporting on tens of thousands of destroyed copies.

The National Resistance Center calls for information about collaborators to be reported in order to bring them to justice.

Recall

