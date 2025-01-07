ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147844 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127623 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135226 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134180 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171385 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110713 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164260 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104463 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113955 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Occupants destroy Ukrainian literature in Kherson region - Resistance

Occupants destroy Ukrainian literature in Kherson region - Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29835 views

In the occupied Kherson region, the Russian authorities are seizing and destroying tens of thousands of Ukrainian books from libraries. Classical works, history textbooks, and books about the Holodomor are banned.

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Russians continue to destroy Ukrainian identity by seizing and destroying books in seized libraries. The Center of National Resistance writes, reports UNN.

Details

The list of “extremist literature” includes works by Ukrainian classics, textbooks on the history of Ukraine, and books about the Holodomor and the crimes of the communist regime. The so-called “Ministry of Culture” of the occupation administration is responsible for this activity, reporting on tens of thousands of destroyed copies.

The National Resistance Center calls for information about collaborators to be reported in order to bring them to justice.

Recall

As early as 2022, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported that Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territories were seizing and destroying Ukrainian literature and textbooks on the history of Ukraine.

Russians allocate hundreds of millions of rubles to destroy Ukrainian libraries in the TOT.

Russian invaders in the TOT continued to destroy works of Ukrainian literature in 2023.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarCulture
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

