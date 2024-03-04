Occupants deploy combat helicopters on the territory of Azovstal

The guerrillas report that the invaders are actively using the territory of Azovstal in Mariupol to deploy their combat aircraft. This was reported by the ATES movement in Telegram, UNN reports .

Agents of the ATES movement report that the occupiers are actively using the ruins of Azovstal to deploy their combat aircraft. From there, they are involved in combat missions, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the guerrillas are actively monitoring the activity of enemy aircraft, as well as the deployment of its troops. A number of private households have already been identified where the occupiers' pilots are stationed.

The agents of the ATES movement passed all the information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recall

According to the guerrillas, the Russian military began to use Sochi's civilian airports to deploy army aircraft.

Night explosions in Crimea: occupants' oil pipeline destroyed in Feodosia - ATESH