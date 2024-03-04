Occupants deploy combat helicopters on the territory of Azovstal

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17084 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 55132 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 42462 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 210654 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189776 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176325 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221352 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249315 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155126 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371639 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169356 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 61019 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 79936 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42947 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35119 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 15102 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 55132 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 210654 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171176 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189776 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11285 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20293 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20877 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36412 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44214 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Occupants deploy combat helicopters on the territory of Azovstal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20753 views

Partisans reported that Russian troops are using the ruins of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol to deploy combat aircraft.

Occupants deploy combat helicopters on the territory of Azovstal

The guerrillas report that the invaders are actively using the territory of Azovstal in Mariupol to deploy their combat aircraft. This was reported by the ATES movement in Telegram, UNN reports .

Agents of the ATES movement report that the occupiers are actively using the ruins of Azovstal to deploy their combat aircraft. From there, they are involved in combat missions,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the guerrillas are actively monitoring the activity of enemy aircraft, as well as the deployment of its troops. A number of private households have already been identified where the occupiers' pilots are stationed.

The agents of the ATES movement passed all the information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recall

According to the guerrillas, the Russian military began to use Sochi's civilian airports to deploy army aircraft.

Night explosions in Crimea: occupants' oil pipeline destroyed in Feodosia - ATESH3/3/24, 12:29 PM • 29123 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
Mariupol
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90