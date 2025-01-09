Occupants attacked Kryvyi Rih with three missiles, all targets were hit

The Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with three Iskander-K cruise missiles, all targets were shot down, UNN reports, citing the Air Force.

Details

According to the Air Force, at 14:10 today the enemy attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih with three Iskander-K ground-launched cruise missiles.

"All three missiles were shot down by units of the Vostok Air Command of the Ukrainian Air Force," the statement said.

