Explosion occurs in Kryvyi Rih after warning of high-speed targets on the city

The sound of an explosion was heard in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region. Prior to that, the Air Force reported that high-speed targets were flying in the direction of the city, UNN reports.

The sounds of an explosion were heard in Kryvyi Rih, local media reported.

Before that, the Air Force warned of enemy targets in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.

"High-speed targets in the direction of Kryvyi Rih!" the Ukrainian Air Force said in a Telegram post.

Residents were urged to stay in shelters.