Occupants attack Kherson region: three police officers are among the victims

In Kherson region, two people were killed and 19 wounded in Russian shelling over the past 24 hours, including three police officers, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry.

Details

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russian military attacked a police car with an FPV drone near Komyshany. As a result of the attack, two Kherson police officers were injured. The vehicle was heavily damaged.

A 35-year-old Kherson police officer was wounded near Naddnipryanske as a result of an explosive attack from a drone.

The enemy attacked settlements in Kherson, Beryslav and Kakhovka districts with artillery, mortars, multiple rocket launchers and UAVs, the Interior Ministry added.

Russians have been firing from UAVs at Kherson community since early morning: one killed and one wounded