Russians have been firing from UAVs at Kherson community since early morning: one killed and one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russians attacked the Kherson community with a UAV, killing a 62-year-old man. Another 59-year-old local resident was injured and taken to hospital.
Today, the Russian military attacked Naddnipryanske in the Kherson city community. A 62-year-old man was killed when explosives were dropped from a drone. In addition, another person was injured in a drone strike on Kherson. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .
According to Prokudin, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a UAV in Naddnipryanske. A 62-year-old man was fatally wounded when explosives were dropped on the vehicle.
Since early morning, Russians have been firing on Kherson from UAVs. As a result of one of the drone attacks, a 59-year-old man was injured on the street
"An ambulance took the victim to a hospital with an explosive injury, contusion and a shrapnel wound to his leg.
Addendum
Russian troops shelled 36 settlements in Kherson regionyesterday, January 6, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. The attacks killed two people and injured 17.