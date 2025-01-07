Russians have been firing from UAVs at Kherson community since early morning: one killed and one wounded

Today, the Russian military attacked Naddnipryanske in the Kherson city community. A 62-year-old man was killed when explosives were dropped from a drone. In addition, another person was injured in a drone strike on Kherson. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .

According to Prokudin, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a UAV in Naddnipryanske. A 62-year-old man was fatally wounded when explosives were dropped on the vehicle.

Since early morning, Russians have been firing on Kherson from UAVs. As a result of one of the drone attacks, a 59-year-old man was injured on the street - Prokudin wrote.

"An ambulance took the victim to a hospital with an explosive injury, contusion and a shrapnel wound to his leg.

Addendum

Russian troops shelled 36 settlements in Kherson regionyesterday, January 6, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. The attacks killed two people and injured 17.