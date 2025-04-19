NYT: serious discussions regarding the next aid package for Ukraine are practically not being held in the US

$41.380.00
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM • 51333 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 72819 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 75564 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 80625 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 115297 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 94434 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 163778 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54240 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 142337 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 86310 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Meloni's friendly meeting with Trump was under threat due to questions about Ukraine

April 18, 10:37 PM • 9048 views

In Russia, a 19-year-old girl was imprisoned for speaking out against the war in Ukraine

April 18, 11:03 PM • 11414 views

Explosions were heard in Odessa: drones recorded them

April 18, 11:19 PM • 11430 views

"Must be destroyed": USA released notes of President Kennedy's killer

03:22 AM • 10864 views

Leak from Chinese laboratory: US changed official version about the origin of COVID-19

04:13 AM • 7132 views
Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

06:00 AM • 6334 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 51333 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 95370 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 150349 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 163778 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Ivan Fedorov

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

White House

China

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 20428 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 22980 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 24672 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 58585 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 71046 views
9K720 Iskander

The Guardian

Twitter

Shahed-136

TikTok

NYT: serious discussions regarding the next aid package for Ukraine are practically not being held in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1384 views

According to The New York Times, serious discussions about further providing military aid to Ukraine are practically not being held in the administration of US President Donald Trump. Europe has also not received assurances that the US will continue a large-scale exchange of intelligence information for Ukraine.

NYT: serious discussions regarding the next aid package for Ukraine are practically not being held in the US

In the administration of US President Donald Trump, there are practically no serious discussions about providing further military assistance to Ukraine. Also, Europe has not received assurances that the United States will continue wide-scale intelligence sharing for Ukraine. The New York Times writes about this, reported by UNN.

Details

"There are practically no serious discussions in the White House and on Capitol Hill regarding the next aid package for Ukraine, against the backdrop of what, according to Ukraine's supporters in Congress, the current support, which was pushed through in the final months of the Biden administration, has exhausted itself," the publication writes.

It is noted that, according to European officials, they have not even received assurances that the US will continue large-scale intelligence sharing for Ukraine, which is key to its ability to strike Russian troops and infrastructure.

The publication emphasizes that the Trump administration is increasingly evaluating the Ukrainian issue from the position of "what do we get" rather than "how can we help."

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is ready to cease attempts to conclude a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached.

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States could stop participating in negotiations regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine, and that this would happen if one of the parties created serious obstacles to the peace process.

Also, Trump said that this week there will be a response from Russia regarding peace in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
The New York Times
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
