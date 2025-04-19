NYT: serious discussions regarding the next aid package for Ukraine are practically not being held in the US

In the administration of US President Donald Trump, there are practically no serious discussions about providing further military assistance to Ukraine. Also, Europe has not received assurances that the United States will continue wide-scale intelligence sharing for Ukraine. The New York Times writes about this, reported by UNN.

Details

"There are practically no serious discussions in the White House and on Capitol Hill regarding the next aid package for Ukraine, against the backdrop of what, according to Ukraine's supporters in Congress, the current support, which was pushed through in the final months of the Biden administration, has exhausted itself," the publication writes.

It is noted that, according to European officials, they have not even received assurances that the US will continue large-scale intelligence sharing for Ukraine, which is key to its ability to strike Russian troops and infrastructure.

The publication emphasizes that the Trump administration is increasingly evaluating the Ukrainian issue from the position of "what do we get" rather than "how can we help."

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is ready to cease attempts to conclude a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached.

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States could stop participating in negotiations regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine, and that this would happen if one of the parties created serious obstacles to the peace process.

Also, Trump said that this week there will be a response from Russia regarding peace in Ukraine.