Number of Ukrainian defenders who are probation clients increases in Ukraine – Ministry of Justice

In Ukraine, the number of Ukrainian defenders, veterans, and combatants among special contingents and probation clients is gradually increasing. Therefore, a specialized, correctional program is being developed for them and for those serving sentences.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Justice Yevhen Pikalov during the conference "Comprehensive Reform of the Law Enforcement System as a Key Element of Ukraine's European Integration," a UNN correspondent reports.

"Unfortunately, the number of our defenders, veterans, and combatants among special contingents, among probation clients, is gradually increasing. Therefore, one of our priorities now is the development of a specialized, correctional program specifically for veterans, both for probation clients who will go on probation, and for those who are serving sentences in correctional facilities," Pikalov said. - Pikalov said.

He noted that active study of the experience of Israel, the USA, Croatia, and other countries is underway.

"Unfortunately, for now, we are coming to the conclusion that Ukraine will be one of the first to be able to create high-quality probation programs for war veterans. For this purpose, we have created an advisory body under the SSS (State Criminal Executive Service), which includes military personnel, representatives of social services of combat brigades, Land Forces, the General Staff, and psychologists," Pikalov said. - Pikalov said.

He noted that in the near future, it is planned to develop solutions and methodologies.

Probation is an alternative to imprisonment, which provides for convicts to serve their sentences in the community without isolation from society. Providing them with social and psychological support and assistance. And, of course, this is supervision and control.

As of June 2025, more than 900 criminal proceedings concerning abuses, exceeding authority, violence, and illegal detention committed by TCC employees are ongoing in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Justice is working on preparing a draft law on the penitentiary system. The task is not to enforce a court decision and put a person behind bars. But on the contrary, to rehabilitate the person so that they do not commit crimes again.

