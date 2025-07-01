Number of Ukrainian defenders who are probation clients increases in Ukraine – Ministry of Justice

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 1187 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 21129 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
10:00 AM • 21041 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 34814 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 100552 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 108587 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 56245 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 114716 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 176054 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 79945 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
48%
747mm
Popular news
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hitJuly 1, 05:50 AM • 57902 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 58531 views
Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealed08:02 AM • 22327 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert10:47 AM • 16418 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett11:17 AM • 7726 views
Publications
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 21129 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 100552 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025July 1, 05:50 AM • 108587 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 116365 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 126275 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Tusk
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Germany
United States
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett11:17 AM • 8044 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert10:47 AM • 16720 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 58841 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 119839 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 120968 views
Actual
Sukhoi Su-27
BM-21 "Grad"
Diia (service)
9K720 Iskander
Tor missile system

Number of Ukrainian defenders who are probation clients increases in Ukraine – Ministry of Justice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Ukraine is developing a specialized correctional program for veterans and combatants who are probation clients or serving sentences. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Justice Yevhen Pikalov, noting the increase in the number of such individuals.

Number of Ukrainian defenders who are probation clients increases in Ukraine – Ministry of Justice

In Ukraine, the number of Ukrainian defenders, veterans, and combatants among special contingents and probation clients is gradually increasing. Therefore, a specialized, correctional program is being developed for them and for those serving sentences.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Justice Yevhen Pikalov during the conference "Comprehensive Reform of the Law Enforcement System as a Key Element of Ukraine's European Integration," a UNN correspondent reports.

"Unfortunately, the number of our defenders, veterans, and combatants among special contingents, among probation clients, is gradually increasing. Therefore, one of our priorities now is the development of a specialized, correctional program specifically for veterans, both for probation clients who will go on probation, and for those who are serving sentences in correctional facilities," Pikalov said.

- Pikalov said.

He noted that active study of the experience of Israel, the USA, Croatia, and other countries is underway.

"Unfortunately, for now, we are coming to the conclusion that Ukraine will be one of the first to be able to create high-quality probation programs for war veterans. For this purpose, we have created an advisory body under the SSS (State Criminal Executive Service), which includes military personnel, representatives of social services of combat brigades, Land Forces, the General Staff, and psychologists," Pikalov said.

- Pikalov said.

He noted that in the near future, it is planned to develop solutions and methodologies.

Reference

Probation is an alternative to imprisonment, which provides for convicts to serve their sentences in the community without isolation from society. Providing them with social and psychological support and assistance. And, of course, this is supervision and control.

In the Sumy region, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was sentenced to 10 years for misappropriating equipment worth more than 4.5 million hryvnias19.05.25, 11:50 • 4760 views

Supplement

As of June 2025, more than 900 criminal proceedings concerning abuses, exceeding authority, violence, and illegal detention committed by TCC employees are ongoing in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Justice is working on preparing a draft law on the penitentiary system. The task is not to enforce a court decision and put a person behind bars. But on the contrary, to rehabilitate the person so that they do not commit crimes again.

Over 28,000 fines from the TCR since the beginning of the year: where the most are25.06.25, 09:49 • 2041 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
Israel
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Croatia
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9