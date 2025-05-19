$41.500.03
TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 1086 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 2434 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 4108 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
06:58 AM • 9548 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
05:46 AM • 19970 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 32402 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 72635 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72030 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 76980 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 78383 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+16°
2.5m/s
51%
745mm
In the Sumy region, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was sentenced to 10 years for misappropriating equipment worth more than 4.5 million hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received equipment for an assault company, but decided to sell it. Thanks to prompt actions, property worth 4 million hryvnias was returned, and the criminal was sentenced to 10 years.

In the Sumy region, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was sentenced to 10 years for misappropriating equipment worth more than 4.5 million hryvnias

The Lebedyn District Court of Sumy Oblast sentenced a serviceman to 10 years of imprisonment for присвоєння night vision devices and binoculars intended for an assault company. This was reported by UNN with reference to SBR

Details

According to the SBR, at the end of 2024, an officer responsible for material support received military equipment in the warehouse, but instead of transferring it to the unit, he decided to illegally sell the property.

As a result of operational actions, it was possible to return equipment worth more than UAH 4 million.

The court found the man guilty under Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (appropriation of military property under martial law) and ordered him to compensate for the damage caused.

Let us remind you

In March of this year, employees of the SBR, in cooperation with the SSU, completed a pre-trial investigation into a serviceman of one of the units stationed in the Sumy region regarding the appropriation of night vision devices and binoculars with a total cost of more than UAH 4.5 million.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergencies
