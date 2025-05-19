In the Sumy region, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was sentenced to 10 years for misappropriating equipment worth more than 4.5 million hryvnias

The Lebedyn District Court of Sumy Oblast sentenced a serviceman to 10 years of imprisonment for присвоєння night vision devices and binoculars intended for an assault company. This was reported by UNN with reference to SBR.

Details

According to the SBR, at the end of 2024, an officer responsible for material support received military equipment in the warehouse, but instead of transferring it to the unit, he decided to illegally sell the property.

As a result of operational actions, it was possible to return equipment worth more than UAH 4 million.

The court found the man guilty under Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (appropriation of military property under martial law) and ordered him to compensate for the damage caused.

Let us remind you

In March of this year, employees of the SBR, in cooperation with the SSU, completed a pre-trial investigation into a serviceman of one of the units stationed in the Sumy region regarding the appropriation of night vision devices and binoculars with a total cost of more than UAH 4.5 million.