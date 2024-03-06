Number of non-cash transactions with cards exceeds pre-war figures - NBU

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16966 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 54647 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 42235 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 210110 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189390 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176187 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221263 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249289 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155107 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371635 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169356 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 61019 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 79936 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42947 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35119 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 14865 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 54648 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 210111 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 170772 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189391 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11204 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20227 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20819 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36154 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 43961 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Number of non-cash transactions with cards exceeds pre-war figures - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27448 views

According to the National Bank, in 2023, the number of non-cash card transactions in Ukraine exceeded the pre-war figures, amounting to more than UAH 6 billion.

Number of non-cash transactions with cards exceeds pre-war figures - NBU

In 2023, almost 8 million card transactions worth more than UAH 6 billion were registered, and Ukrainians made about 90.0% of non-cash transactions through contactless cards. UNN writes about this with reference to the report of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Details

In 2023, Ukrainian banks and financial institutions registered 7,912.5 million card transactions worth UAH 6,140.8 billion. More than 90% of them took place in Ukraine, and the rest abroad.

Non-cash transactions accounted for 93.5% by number and 65% by value, which demonstrates the stability of the payment infrastructure and the confidence of Ukrainians in non-cash payments

- the NBU said in a statement.

The largest number of card transactions is about 5 billion transactions for payments in retail networks, which is almost 70% of transactions. They accounted for 40.4% of all non-cash transactions.

Card-to-card transfers accounted for another 37.1% of all transactions, amounting to UAH 1.47 billion. This is 10.1% of the total number of non-cash transactions.

Payments for goods and services online accounted for 18% by number and 16% by value of all non-cash transactions with payment cards in 2023, amounting to UAH 646.5 billion.

On average, one transaction in Ukraine in 2023 amounted to:

  • in the retail network - UAH 325 (in pre-war 2021 -  238);
  • from card-to-card transfers - UAH 1972 (UAH 1512 in 2021);
  • for payment for goods and services on the Internet - UAH 490 (UAH 395 in 2021).

In 2023, the payment infrastructure expanded significantly and card issuance increased. The number of payment terminals in the retail and service networks increased by 25.1% to 449.5 thousand, with contactless terminals predominating. The number of payment card outlets also increased by 23.7% to 459.7 thousand. Contactless and tokenized payment cards remain popular. Contactless cards now account for about 90.0% of cashless transactions in the retail network.

We remind you

On Wednesday, the dollar price increased by 5 kopeks on the foreign exchange market, both on the buying and selling side. As for the euro, it increased by 2 kopeks on the buy side and 10 kopeks on the sell side, according to the NBU.

The National Bank has determined the list of important payment infrastructure facilities in Ukraine04.03.24, 11:46 • 20349 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90