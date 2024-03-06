Number of non-cash transactions with cards exceeds pre-war figures - NBU

In 2023, almost 8 million card transactions worth more than UAH 6 billion were registered, and Ukrainians made about 90.0% of non-cash transactions through contactless cards. UNN writes about this with reference to the report of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Details

In 2023, Ukrainian banks and financial institutions registered 7,912.5 million card transactions worth UAH 6,140.8 billion. More than 90% of them took place in Ukraine, and the rest abroad.

Non-cash transactions accounted for 93.5% by number and 65% by value, which demonstrates the stability of the payment infrastructure and the confidence of Ukrainians in non-cash payments - the NBU said in a statement.

The largest number of card transactions is about 5 billion transactions for payments in retail networks, which is almost 70% of transactions. They accounted for 40.4% of all non-cash transactions.

Card-to-card transfers accounted for another 37.1% of all transactions, amounting to UAH 1.47 billion. This is 10.1% of the total number of non-cash transactions.

Payments for goods and services online accounted for 18% by number and 16% by value of all non-cash transactions with payment cards in 2023, amounting to UAH 646.5 billion.

On average, one transaction in Ukraine in 2023 amounted to:

in the retail network - UAH 325 (in pre-war 2021 - 238);

from card-to-card transfers - UAH 1972 (UAH 1512 in 2021);

for payment for goods and services on the Internet - UAH 490 (UAH 395 in 2021).

In 2023, the payment infrastructure expanded significantly and card issuance increased. The number of payment terminals in the retail and service networks increased by 25.1% to 449.5 thousand, with contactless terminals predominating. The number of payment card outlets also increased by 23.7% to 459.7 thousand. Contactless and tokenized payment cards remain popular. Contactless cards now account for about 90.0% of cashless transactions in the retail network.

