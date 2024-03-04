$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23321 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 81698 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 56003 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 241422 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 211150 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183545 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225893 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250414 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156329 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371899 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The National Bank has determined the list of important payment infrastructure facilities in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20349 views

The NBU has determined the list of systemically important payment infrastructure in Ukraine, which includes the electronic payment system as the only systemically important payment system.

The National Bank has determined the list of important payment infrastructure facilities in Ukraine

As part of the oversight function, the National Bank has identified a list of important payment infrastructure facilities in Ukraine based on the results of monitoring its activities in 2023. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the National Bank.

Details

It is noted that the only systemically important payment system, as in previous years, was the Electronic Payment System (EPS) of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Six payment systems are classified as important payment systems, namely: 

  • "MasterCard", MasterCard International Incorporated, США;
  • "Visa, Visa International Service Association, USA;
  • "NovaPay, LLC, Ukraine;
  • "PrivatMoney, JSC CB PrivatBank, Ukraine;
  • "MONEYCOM, SWIFT GARANT LLC, Ukraine;
  • "Financial World, Ukrainian Payment System LLC, Ukraine

The agency adds that payment systems - PrivatMoney and MONEYCOM - are new to the list compared to 2022.

In addition, based on the results of activities in 2023, important participants in systemically important and important payment systems were identified

  • JSC CB PrivatBank (NBU SEP, MasterCard, Visa);
  • JSC "FUIB" ("PrivatMoney");
  • LLC FC KONTRACTOVYI DOM (Financial World).

Addendum

Also, based on the results of 2023, three important technological operators of payment services were identified: ACD Processing LLC, Ukrainian Processing Center PJSC, and TAS LINK LLC.

The NBU emphasizes that the regulator categorizes payment infrastructure facilities by importance in accordance with international practice to improve their reliability and efficiency, as well as to bring their activities in line with international oversight standards. 

Thus, the NBU establishes stricter requirements for the payment infrastructure facilities classified as critical, in terms of management and organization of activities, access to and participation in the payment system, risk management system, finality of settlements, cyber resilience, and business continuity management. 

Recall

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshny said that the National Bank will counteract extreme fluctuations to maintain exchange rate stability despite potential hryvnia fluctuations in 2024.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

