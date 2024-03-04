The National Bank has determined the list of important payment infrastructure facilities in Ukraine

As part of the oversight function, the National Bank has identified a list of important payment infrastructure facilities in Ukraine based on the results of monitoring its activities in 2023. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the National Bank.

It is noted that the only systemically important payment system, as in previous years, was the Electronic Payment System (EPS) of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Six payment systems are classified as important payment systems, namely:

"MasterCard", MasterCard International Incorporated, США;

"Visa, Visa International Service Association, USA;

"NovaPay, LLC, Ukraine;

"PrivatMoney, JSC CB PrivatBank, Ukraine;

"MONEYCOM, SWIFT GARANT LLC, Ukraine;

"Financial World, Ukrainian Payment System LLC, Ukraine

The agency adds that payment systems - PrivatMoney and MONEYCOM - are new to the list compared to 2022.

In addition, based on the results of activities in 2023, important participants in systemically important and important payment systems were identified

JSC CB PrivatBank (NBU SEP, MasterCard, Visa);

JSC "FUIB" ("PrivatMoney");

LLC FC KONTRACTOVYI DOM (Financial World).

Also, based on the results of 2023, three important technological operators of payment services were identified: ACD Processing LLC, Ukrainian Processing Center PJSC, and TAS LINK LLC.

The NBU emphasizes that the regulator categorizes payment infrastructure facilities by importance in accordance with international practice to improve their reliability and efficiency, as well as to bring their activities in line with international oversight standards.

Thus, the NBU establishes stricter requirements for the payment infrastructure facilities classified as critical, in terms of management and organization of activities, access to and participation in the payment system, risk management system, finality of settlements, cyber resilience, and business continuity management.

