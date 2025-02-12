Number of fires in ecosystems of Ukraine has tripled since the beginning of the year - SES

The number of fires in natural ecosystems has increased since the beginning of 2025, with the overall figure tripling. This was announced by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

"In fact, the number of fires has almost tripled compared to the previous two years. And, for example, the area of these fires has also increased. If in 2024 there were 242 fires and 45 hectares were burned, in 2025 there were 333 hectares, and the area increased by about seven times. That is, we can see from the numbers what an abnormal number of fires there are, especially in winter," Khorunzhyi said.

According to him, most fires in natural ecosystems were recorded in Lviv region (171), Kyiv region (105), Dnipro region (81), Ivano-Frankivsk region (63), Zhytomyr region (57), and Rivne region (33).

Recall

