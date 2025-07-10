$41.770.07
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Nuclear deterrence: London and Paris agreed on an unprecedented alliance for European security

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Great Britain and France have agreed to jointly use their nuclear deterrence potential. This decision is a clear warning to the Kremlin and a response to threats from Russia.

Nuclear powers Great Britain and France agreed before the joint government summit of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Emmanuel Macron in London to use their deterrence potential jointly.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg, ORF and Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Details

Great Britain and France plan to use their deterrence potential more broadly together.

The nuclear weapons of both countries are independent of each other, but can be coordinated with each other

- announced the Ministry of Defense in London.

There is no extraordinary threat to Europe that would not provoke a reaction from both countries

- the message says.

The wording regarding nuclear deterrence should be a clear warning to the Kremlin.

The statement, made during Macron's state visit to Great Britain, is part of an attempt by both leaders to demonstrate their commitment to Europe's sovereign defense capabilities amid the threat from Russia. The United States also signals a desire to reduce its traditional role in security on the continent under President Donald Trump

- this is stated in the Bloomberg material.

Addition

According to media reports, both countries agreed on joint actions ahead of the government summit in London. The meeting is chaired by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Recall

UNN reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron will announce a new defense relationship, which will include a commitment to combine nuclear arsenals.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
United States
