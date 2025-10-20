Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery completely stopped primary oil processing after drone strike - Reuters

One of Russia's key oil refineries, the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in the Samara region, has completely halted primary crude oil processing after a drone attack. This is the second such incident in the last month, sources in the energy industry told Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The enterprise, owned by the state-owned company "Rosneft", suspended the operation of the CDU-11 primary distillation unit with a capacity of about 18.9 thousand tons per day (138 thousand barrels). According to the agency's interlocutors, another unit – CDU-9 – was decommissioned even earlier.

Rosneft officially does not comment on the situation. At the same time, the governor of the Samara region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, reported that air defense systems were operating over the region to repel the attack of Ukrainian drones, and the operation of the local airport and mobile internet was temporarily restricted for security reasons.

According to sources, the plant may resume production only in early November.

The Novokuibyshevsk refinery is one of the leading enterprises in Russian oil refining. Last year, it processed 5.74 million tons of crude oil, producing more than 1.1 million tons of gasoline, 1.64 million tons of diesel fuel, and 1.27 million tons of fuel oil.

Recall

As UNN reported, on the night of October 19, a refinery in Novokuibyshevsk, Russia, caught fire after a UAV attack.