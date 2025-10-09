$41.320.03
October 8, 07:17 PM • 13563 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 30837 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM • 22958 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
October 8, 05:38 PM • 20298 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 36433 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 45362 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 38804 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 30369 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 27527 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 23183 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 36441 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 38811 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious Recipes
UAVs attacked Volgograd region: fuel and energy facilities are on fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6478 views

On the night of October 9, unknown drones attacked the Volgograd region, causing a fire at the LUKOIL-Korobkovsky gas processing plant. Governor Andrey Bocharov confirmed a massive drone attack around 01:00 Kyiv time.

UAVs attacked Volgograd region: fuel and energy facilities are on fire

On the night of October 9, unknown drones attacked the Volgograd region. As a result of the shelling, the LUKOIL-Korobkovsky gas processing plant is on fire. This was reported by Russian media with reference to the governor of the region, Andrey Bocharov.

Details

According to Russian media, the drone attack took place around 01:00 Kyiv time. Later, this information was confirmed by the governor of the Volgograd region, Andrey Bocharov.

"Tonight, the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation are repelling a massive attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Volgograd region," the official said.

"In the Kotovsky district, as a result of falling UAV debris, the boiler house building was partially damaged. Fires also occurred on the territory of fuel and energy complex facilities," Bocharov said.

Meanwhile, a number of public pages write that, according to local residents, after the drone attack, the LUKOIL-Korobkovsky gas processing plant is on fire in Kotovo. It is noted that this information needs clarification and has no confirmation.

Recall

On Monday, October 6, drones attacked an oil refinery in Tyumen, Russia.

After the drone attack and fire on October 4, the Kirishi oil refinery stopped its main crude oil processing unit. The damage led to a partial halt in fuel production amid a gasoline shortage in the country.

Russia's redirection of oil supplies amid drone attacks pressures its export terminals - Bloomberg07.10.25, 16:54 • 3304 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkraineNews of the World