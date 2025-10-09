UAVs attacked Volgograd region: fuel and energy facilities are on fire

On the night of October 9, unknown drones attacked the Volgograd region. As a result of the shelling, the LUKOIL-Korobkovsky gas processing plant is on fire. This was reported by Russian media with reference to the governor of the region, Andrey Bocharov.

Details

According to Russian media, the drone attack took place around 01:00 Kyiv time. Later, this information was confirmed by the governor of the Volgograd region, Andrey Bocharov.

"Tonight, the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation are repelling a massive attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Volgograd region," the official said.

"In the Kotovsky district, as a result of falling UAV debris, the boiler house building was partially damaged. Fires also occurred on the territory of fuel and energy complex facilities," Bocharov said.

Meanwhile, a number of public pages write that, according to local residents, after the drone attack, the LUKOIL-Korobkovsky gas processing plant is on fire in Kotovo. It is noted that this information needs clarification and has no confirmation.

Recall

On Monday, October 6, drones attacked an oil refinery in Tyumen, Russia.

After the drone attack and fire on October 4, the Kirishi oil refinery stopped its main crude oil processing unit. The damage led to a partial halt in fuel production amid a gasoline shortage in the country.

Russia's redirection of oil supplies amid drone attacks pressures its export terminals - Bloomberg