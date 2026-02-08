Not only schedules, but also emergency blackouts: how electricity will be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
On February 9, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine, and emergency blackouts are possible in some regions. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on the energy system.
Tomorrow, throughout the day, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine, and emergency blackouts will be applied in a number of regions, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, February 9, throughout the day, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied.
In some regions, emergency blackouts will continue to be applied until the situation in the energy system stabilizes. Energy workers are doing everything possible to switch to predictable blackout schedules in all regions as soon as possible, the company added.
According to Ukrenergo, the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.
