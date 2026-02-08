Not only schedules, but also emergency blackouts: how electricity will be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow

$43.140.00
04:39 PM • 1682 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 8546 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
12:29 PM • 12349 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 13662 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 11458 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 10376 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 23281 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at Eurovision
February 7, 08:13 PM • 36988 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told details
February 7, 01:35 PM • 35178 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 40102 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missiles
Popular news
Slovak President considers transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine a mistakeFebruary 8, 08:56 AM • 12594 views
British intelligence: Russia strengthens control over information space and communicationsFebruary 8, 10:32 AM • 8374 views
Indian refineries cut Russian oil purchases to seal deal with US - ReutersFebruary 8, 10:48 AM • 5586 views
FSB announced the extradition to Russia of a suspect in the assassination attempt on General Alekseev11:28 AM • 4236 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard - mayor03:32 PM • 5122 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 21122 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 42550 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 62132 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 56027 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 56939 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Jeffrey Epstein
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Village
Kyiv Oblast
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 21382 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 35507 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 37304 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 45981 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 48792 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Not only schedules, but also emergency blackouts: how electricity will be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

On February 9, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine, and emergency blackouts are possible in some regions. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on the energy system.

Not only schedules, but also emergency blackouts: how electricity will be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow

Tomorrow, throughout the day, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine, and emergency blackouts will be applied in a number of regions, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, February 9, throughout the day, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied.

- the message says.

In some regions, emergency blackouts will continue to be applied until the situation in the energy system stabilizes. Energy workers are doing everything possible to switch to predictable blackout schedules in all regions as soon as possible, the company added.

According to Ukrenergo, the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

ISW: Russia used moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure to accumulate weapons and launch new attacks on Ukraine08.02.26, 07:15 • 7220 views

Antonina Tumanova

Economy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine