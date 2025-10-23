Not enough votes: Verkhovna Rada failed to exclude Dubinsky from the Committee on Finance

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine failed to remove People's Deputy Oleksandr Dubinsky from the post of Deputy Head of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy and a member of this Committee. This was reported on Telegram by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Details

As Zheleznyak noted, only 220 people's deputies voted for Dubinsky's exclusion.

Addition

Oleksandr Dubinsky was elected a people's deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation from "Servant of the People". Before that, he was the host of the "Groshi" program on the "1+1" TV channel.

In 2025, the SBI sent an indictment to the court in the case of Dubinsky and his former assistant regarding the illegal transfer of another person across the state border of Ukraine. This refers to assisting in the export of his common-law wife's brother abroad.

In 2024, the SBI completed the investigation into the treason of the members of the criminal organization, in which Dubinsky was involved. The case was transferred to court.

Currently, Oleksandr Dubinsky is in a pre-trial detention center.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Finance and Tax Policy voted to recall Oleksandr Dubinsky from the post of deputy head.