Not enough votes: Verkhovna Rada failed to exclude Dubinsky from the Committee on Finance

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
10:10 AM • 792 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 3776 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 3818 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
07:25 AM • 12132 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
07:22 AM • 14542 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
07:21 AM • 21961 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
06:59 AM • 13880 views
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
06:36 AM • 13408 views
EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what it entails
October 22, 10:55 PM • 20928 views
Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideo
October 22, 10:05 PM • 30959 views
US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against RussiaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3m/s
87%
747mm
Popular news
General Motors created a budget electric car for $5600PhotoOctober 23, 12:29 AM • 17048 views
Russia legalizes seizure of "ownerless property" in occupied territories of UkraineOctober 23, 01:11 AM • 20053 views
Explosions at a plant in Russia's Chelyabinsk region: dead and wounded reportedOctober 23, 01:30 AM • 18427 views
State of emergency declared in PeruVideoOctober 23, 03:07 AM • 17857 views
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: detailsPhoto05:57 AM • 10880 views
Publications
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?10:10 AM • 768 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 3748 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto07:21 AM • 21956 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctions06:17 AM • 4152 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
Exclusive
October 22, 04:59 PM • 51412 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ulf Kristersson
Kaya Kallas
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 28419 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 48391 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 62380 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 71154 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 60657 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Tesla Model Y
Social network
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Shahed-136

Not enough votes: Verkhovna Rada failed to exclude Dubinsky from the Committee on Finance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine failed to remove MP Oleksandr Dubinsky from the post of deputy head of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy. Only 220 people's deputies voted for this, Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported.

Not enough votes: Verkhovna Rada failed to exclude Dubinsky from the Committee on Finance

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine failed to remove People's Deputy Oleksandr Dubinsky from the post of Deputy Head of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy and a member of this Committee. This was reported on Telegram by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Details

As Zheleznyak noted, only 220 people's deputies voted for Dubinsky's exclusion.

Addition

Oleksandr Dubinsky was elected a people's deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation from "Servant of the People". Before that, he was the host of the "Groshi" program on the "1+1" TV channel.

In 2025, the SBI sent an indictment to the court in the case of Dubinsky and his former assistant regarding the illegal transfer of another person across the state border of Ukraine. This refers to assisting in the export of his common-law wife's brother abroad.

In 2024, the SBI completed the investigation into the treason of the members of the criminal organization, in which Dubinsky was involved. The case was transferred to court.

Currently, Oleksandr Dubinsky is in a pre-trial detention center.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Finance and Tax Policy voted to recall Oleksandr Dubinsky from the post of deputy head.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
State Border of Ukraine
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine