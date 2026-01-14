Norway sent two soldiers to Greenland amid Trump's threats - media

Norway has sent personnel to Greenland amid threats from US President Donald Trump. According to the Norwegian Minister of Defense, two people are involved, reports UNN with reference to VG.

"There is currently a dialogue within NATO on how we can strengthen security in the Arctic, as well as for and around Greenland. Conclusions have not yet been drawn, but we are conducting assessments in dialogue with allies. In this context, Norway has decided to send two people from the Armed Forces to Greenland with the aim of determining further cooperation between allies," Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik told VG.

85% against: Greenlanders do not support joining the USA

Let's add

In turn, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced that Denmark is increasing its military presence in close cooperation with NATO and its Nordic counterparts, and that from today and in the future, training activity will be increased. The presence will be more permanent, he says.

Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?