Norway sent two soldiers to Greenland amid Trump's threats - media

05:38 PM
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
January 14, 12:25 PM
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex
January 14, 09:19 AM
Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlements
January 14, 09:48 AM
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searches
January 14, 11:32 AM
The Verkhovna Rada extended general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days
January 14, 11:32 AM
The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - Kulyk
January 14, 12:31 PM
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searches
January 14, 11:32 AM
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?
January 14, 07:00 AM
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages
January 13, 07:36 PM
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM
Norway sent two soldiers to Greenland amid Trump's threats - media

Kyiv • UNN

 Kyiv • UNN

Norway has sent two soldiers to Greenland to assess further cooperation with allies. This comes amid NATO's dialogue on strengthening security in the Arctic.

Norway sent two soldiers to Greenland amid Trump's threats - media

Norway has sent personnel to Greenland amid threats from US President Donald Trump. According to the Norwegian Minister of Defense, two people are involved, reports UNN with reference to VG.

"There is currently a dialogue within NATO on how we can strengthen security in the Arctic, as well as for and around Greenland. Conclusions have not yet been drawn, but we are conducting assessments in dialogue with allies. In this context, Norway has decided to send two people from the Armed Forces to Greenland with the aim of determining further cooperation between allies," Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik told VG.

85% against: Greenlanders do not support joining the USA
29.03.25, 09:53

Let's add

In turn, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced that Denmark is increasing its military presence in close cooperation with NATO and its Nordic counterparts, and that from today and in the future, training activity will be increased. The presence will be more permanent, he says.

Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?
14.01.26, 09:00

Antonina Tumanova

