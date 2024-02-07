ukenru
Norway denies asylum to former PMC commander Wagner

Norway denies asylum to former PMC commander Wagner

Kyiv

Norway refused to grant asylum to Andrei Medvedev, a former commander of the Wagner mercenary group, but granted him a temporary residence permit due to a security threat if he returned to russia.

Norway has refused to grant asylum to the former commander of the russian mercenary group Wagner, Andrey Medvedev. This is reported by Dagbladet, UNN reports.

Details

According to his lawyer, his asylum application was rejected.

However, Andrei Medvedev was granted a temporary residence permit due to a threat to his safety if he returned to russia.

This temporary residence permit does not grant Medvedev the right to permanent residence or citizenship in Norway. However, this status can be extended on a permanent basis.

Add

In Norway, Medvedev was interrogated several times after his statement about his membership in the russian mercenary group Wagner.

15.01.23, 17:22

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War Politics News of the World
norway Norway

