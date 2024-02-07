Norway denies asylum to former PMC commander Wagner

Norway has refused to grant asylum to the former commander of the russian mercenary group Wagner, Andrey Medvedev. This is reported by Dagbladet, UNN reports.

According to his lawyer, his asylum application was rejected.

However, Andrei Medvedev was granted a temporary residence permit due to a threat to his safety if he returned to russia.

This temporary residence permit does not grant Medvedev the right to permanent residence or citizenship in Norway. However, this status can be extended on a permanent basis.

In Norway, Medvedev was interrogated several times after his statement about his membership in the russian mercenary group Wagner.