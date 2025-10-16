$41.760.01
48.530.29
ukenru
12:39 PM • 6722 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
09:20 AM • 16331 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
07:59 AM • 30413 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48826 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 16909 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 36354 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 28726 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 24966 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 34744 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 54817 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Publications
Exclusives
North Korean UAV operators adjust Russian invaders' strikes in Sumy region - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

The General Staff reported that North Korean units are involved in supporting Russian operations in the Sumy region. UAV operators are adjusting MLRS fire on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

North Korean UAV operators adjust Russian invaders' strikes in Sumy region - General Staff

The command of the Russian occupation army is engaging units of North Korean troops to support operations in the Sumy region. As reported by the General Staff, North Korean UAV operators adjusted the fire of multiple rocket launcher systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops, UNN reports.

Details

From the territory of the Kursk region, North Korean military units are conducting reconnaissance using unmanned aerial vehicles, identifying the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and assisting in adjusting fire on the positions of Ukrainian units in the Sumy region.

North Korea supplies Russia with up to 40% of ammunition for the war in Ukraine - Budanov11.07.25, 16:21 • 5216 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine recorded negotiations between North Korean UAV operators and Russian army personnel. North Korean UAV operators adjusted the fire of multiple rocket launcher systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops. Due to critical personnel losses and the failure of the offensive operation in the Sumy region, the leadership of the Russian Federation continues to involve units from North Korea in active combat operations.

- the report says.

ISW: North Korea is using the war in Ukraine to test its military capabilities09.02.25, 06:05 • 73690 views

The General Staff added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are documenting all established facts of the participation of foreign formations in the armed aggression. Units involved in the aggression against Ukraine will be neutralized in accordance with the laws and rules of warfare.

North Korea may send more troops to Russia for the war in Ukraine: possible dates revealed27.07.25, 09:28 • 11524 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Kursk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
North Korea