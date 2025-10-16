North Korean UAV operators adjust Russian invaders' strikes in Sumy region - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff reported that North Korean units are involved in supporting Russian operations in the Sumy region. UAV operators are adjusting MLRS fire on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The command of the Russian occupation army is engaging units of North Korean troops to support operations in the Sumy region. As reported by the General Staff, North Korean UAV operators adjusted the fire of multiple rocket launcher systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops, UNN reports.
Details
From the territory of the Kursk region, North Korean military units are conducting reconnaissance using unmanned aerial vehicles, identifying the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and assisting in adjusting fire on the positions of Ukrainian units in the Sumy region.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine recorded negotiations between North Korean UAV operators and Russian army personnel. North Korean UAV operators adjusted the fire of multiple rocket launcher systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops. Due to critical personnel losses and the failure of the offensive operation in the Sumy region, the leadership of the Russian Federation continues to involve units from North Korea in active combat operations.
The General Staff added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are documenting all established facts of the participation of foreign formations in the armed aggression. Units involved in the aggression against Ukraine will be neutralized in accordance with the laws and rules of warfare.
