North Korea supplies Russia with up to 40% of ammunition for the war in Ukraine - Budanov

North Korea supplies Russia with up to 40% of ammunition for the war against Ukraine, as the partnership between Pyongyang and Moscow deepens. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the Kim Jong Un regime also sends other weapons to Russia, including ballistic missiles and artillery systems.

He also emphasized that Russia provides North Korea with money and technology, helping to weaken Pyongyang's international isolation.

"It's good weaponry. North Korea has huge stockpiles, and production continues around the clock," Budanov said, explaining 60% of military intelligence unit losses over the past three months due to North Korean-made artillery strikes.

Recall

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that a truce in Ukraine could be reached long before the end of the year, and a ceasefire in the coming months. This requires the participation of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.