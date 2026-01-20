Nord Stream sabotage: Kuznetsov's rights violated in German pre-trial detention center, Lubinets personally wants to check conditions

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 1022 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 3244 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 7454 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 16762 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 17920 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 20046 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 19706 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17077 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 36265 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 67188 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk directionVideoJanuary 20, 04:30 AM • 16357 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remainsJanuary 20, 05:10 AM • 35803 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoJanuary 20, 06:23 AM • 37690 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 29297 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 13254 views
Publications
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality01:28 PM • 3272 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 13500 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 29557 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 66017 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 72492 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Rustem Umerov
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Greenland
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 32473 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 48039 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 40732 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 45180 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 57103 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

Nord Stream sabotage: Kuznetsov's rights violated in German pre-trial detention center, Lubinets personally wants to check conditions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

Dmytro Lubinets received an appeal from the wife of Serhiy Kuznetsov, suspected of sabotaging Nord Stream, regarding the improper conditions of detention in a German pre-trial detention center. The Ukrainian is not given winter shoes, is not allowed to make phone calls, and is kept in isolation.

Nord Stream sabotage: Kuznetsov's rights violated in German pre-trial detention center, Lubinets personally wants to check conditions

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that he had received another alarming message from the wife of Serhiy Kuznetsov, who is suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline. She recently visited him in a German pre-trial detention center. The Ukrainian is not being given winter footwear, is not allowed to make phone calls, and is being held in a section for "particularly dangerous" individuals, UNN reports.

Since November, he (Kuznetsov - ed.) has not made a single phone call, despite the court officially allowing him telephone contact. The facility's administration has still not "technically" arranged such a possibility. Winter footwear, which was handed over and is stored in the warehouse, is not being given to Serhiy. The issue of nutrition, despite all previous appeals, has still not been definitively resolved taking into account his needs.

- Lubinets reported.

Separately, the ombudsman noted that, according to available information, Serhiy is being held in a section for "particularly dangerous" individuals, in a regime of de facto isolation – 23 hours a day in a solitary cell. His wife can see him only once a month, and opportunities for communication and access to normal conditions are significantly limited. In other sections of the facility, according to her, there is no similar level of isolation and pressure.

Such a detention regime may show signs of inhuman and degrading treatment and could potentially be considered a form of torture, which is unacceptable according to international human rights standards.

- Lubinets added.

In this regard, the Commissioner publicly and officially appealed to the competent authorities of the Federal Republic of Germany.

I am currently preparing official letters with a detailed list of recorded violations to the justice authorities, penitentiary system, and human rights institutions in Germany, demanding an immediate correction of the situation. I will insist on being granted the opportunity to conduct a monitoring visit personally to Serhiy Kuznetsov's place of detention. I want to personally check the conditions of our citizen's detention, speak with him confidentially, and assess the extent to which his rights are being observed.

- he added.

German Federal Court Blames Ukraine for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack - Media15.01.26, 20:25 • 7149 views

Furthermore, as the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Lubinets demands that he and his delegation be granted unhindered access to Serhiy Kuznetsov and that the conditions of his detention be brought into compliance with the standards of the Council of Europe, the European Convention on Human Rights, and the UN Convention Against Torture.

I remain in contact with Serhiy's family and lawyers and assure you: we will not leave him alone in this situation.

- the ombudsman summarized.

Serhiy Kuznetsov, a Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream, has ended his hunger strike in an Italian prison11.11.25, 23:25 • 16868 views

Context

49-year-old Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, suspected in the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage case, refused food since October 31. He was protesting against the conditions of detention in a high-security prison in Italy and demanding respect for his rights.

Last week, Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, sent a letter to the Italian Ministry of Justice regarding Serhiy Kuznetsov, who was arrested in Italy on suspicion of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions and is being held in inadequate conditions.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsOur people abroad
Energy
Nord Stream
Council of Europe
Verkhovna Rada
United Nations
Italy
Germany
Ukraine