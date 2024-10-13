Nobel Prize winner Han Kang refuses to hold press conferences because of wars in the world
Nobel Prize in Literature winner South Korean writer Han Kang refused to celebrate and hold press conferences because of the wars in the world. This was reported by the Korea Times and Yonhap, according to UNN.
Han Kang said she was surprised by her victory and thanked everyone for their congratulations. However, the Korean refused to hold a press conference, referring to “world tragedies,” meaning the Ukrainian-Russian war and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Han Kang told me: “When the war is intensifying and people are being carried away dead every day, how can we organize a celebration or a press conference? She said she would not hold a press conference... Her opinion changed from the perspective of a writer living in Korea to a global (writerly) consciousness,
Kang also asked her father to cancel the celebration banquet at the literary school. The writer said that the Swedish Academy had given her the award not to enjoy it, but to keep a “clearer head.” According to her, having witnessed “tragic events” in the world, celebrations are inappropriate.
The publishers announced that instead of a press conference and an interview, the Nobel Prize winner in Literature will “share her thoughts” in a speech of gratitude during a speech in Stockholm on December 10.
South Korean writer Han Kang has been awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature for her poetic prose. Her novel Vegetarian became an international breakthrough, describing the consequences of the main character's refusal to eat meat.