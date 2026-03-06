$43.810.09
No real steps have been taken yet to allow consular access or release detained Ukrainians in Hungary - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Hungary has not taken any real steps to release the seven Ukrainians detained with armored vehicles or to allow consular access to them. Ukraine continues to demand their release and consular access.

No real steps have been taken yet to allow consular access or release detained Ukrainians in Hungary - MFA

Hungary has not yet taken any real steps to release the Ukrainians detained with armored vehicles or to grant consular access to them, said Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi to journalists, UNN reports.

As of now, apart from public statements, the Hungarian side has not taken any real steps regarding consular access or the release of Ukrainian citizens. We continue to demand their immediate release and consular access.

- stated Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman, "the Ukrainian ambassador and our consuls have been directly at the location where the Ukrainians are being held, demanding access, for over an hour and a half."

Context

Oschadbank announced the unfounded detention of two armored vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5. The vehicles were transporting 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed the capture of seven Oschadbank employees by Hungarian security forces in Budapest. Ukraine considers this a criminal hostage-taking and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

The NBU also issued a statement, indicating that it "demands from the Hungarian authorities the immediate release of Ukrainian citizens and an official explanation for their detention, as well as information on the whereabouts of the armored vehicles and the corresponding cargo."

As of the morning of March 6, Hungary had not granted Ukrainian consuls access to the seven citizens captured in Budapest. Ukraine continued to demand their immediate release.

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi sent a team to Budapest to clarify the situation with the captured Oschadbank armored brigades and vehicles. Ukraine demands explanations from Hungary regarding the detention.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, proceedings were opened regarding the abduction of Ukrainians and Oschadbank vehicles in Hungary. Ukraine also warned Hungary about possible sanctions due to the capture of Ukrainians and announced the convocation of the foreign diplomatic corps.

In Hungary, it was stated that the Ukrainians with armored vehicles were detained in a "money laundering" case. And later, Budapest announced that it had already "expelled" the seven Ukrainians detained with armored vehicles.

