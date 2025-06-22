No radiation threat detected after US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities - IAEA

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 06:14 PM • 33528 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 71122 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 123867 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 91053 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 123567 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 224830 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 189917 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 92838 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95723 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 88791 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3.4m/s
57%
749mm
Popular news
Meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the Alliance summit will not take place: Politico named the reasonJune 21, 10:24 PM • 31028 views
In Cherkasy region, a TCC serviceman ran over a cyclist and fled the scene of the accidentJune 21, 10:45 PM • 12111 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 22001 views
Russians hold dozens of Ukrainians in basement near Georgian border: Media learned shocking detailsJune 21, 11:51 PM • 20918 views
A resident of Kyiv region organized a prostitution network in Sumy: details05:47 AM • 5470 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 123863 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 224829 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 189917 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 120758 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 170025 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Ali Khamenei
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Iran
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 22169 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 33525 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 33089 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 38954 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 47316 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill
Fox News
The New York Times
Oil

No radiation threat detected after US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities - IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 742 views

The IAEA confirmed no increase in radiation outside Iran's nuclear facilities after the attacks. US President Donald Trump announced the success of the American attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, while Iran had preemptively removed critical materials.

No radiation threat detected after US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities - IAEA

After reports of attacks on three nuclear facilities in Iran, including the Fordow complex, the International Atomic Energy Agency stated that no increase in radiation levels outside the facilities had been recorded so far. The assessment of the situation is ongoing, the IAEA reported, according to UNN.

After attacks on three nuclear facilities in Iran, including Fordow, the IAEA can confirm that no increase in radiation levels outside the facilities has been reported at this time. The IAEA will provide further assessments of the situation in Iran as additional information becomes available 

- the agency's post reads.

Supplement

US President Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to him, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

Meanwhile, Iran stated that all critical materials were removed from the three nuclear facilities before they were struck by the US. At the same time, the Iranian atomic agency condemned the US strikes, promising "never" to stop its nuclear program.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
International Atomic Energy Agency
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9