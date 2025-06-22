No radiation threat detected after US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities - IAEA

After reports of attacks on three nuclear facilities in Iran, including the Fordow complex, the International Atomic Energy Agency stated that no increase in radiation levels outside the facilities had been recorded so far. The assessment of the situation is ongoing, the IAEA reported, according to UNN.

After attacks on three nuclear facilities in Iran, including Fordow, the IAEA can confirm that no increase in radiation levels outside the facilities has been reported at this time. The IAEA will provide further assessments of the situation in Iran as additional information becomes available - the agency's post reads.

Supplement

US President Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to him, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

Meanwhile, Iran stated that all critical materials were removed from the three nuclear facilities before they were struck by the US. At the same time, the Iranian atomic agency condemned the US strikes, promising "never" to stop its nuclear program.