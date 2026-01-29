No one will dig cesspools: Kyivvodokanal refutes fakes about freezing sewage in Troieshchyna

Kyiv denied reports of freezing sewer networks in Troieshchyna and the need to equip cesspools. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kyivvodokanal.

Details

According to utility workers, in fact, the yard sewer networks serviced by Kyivvodokanal are laid deeper than the freezing level of the soil. This network cannot freeze because the wastewater has a positive temperature and is constantly moving.

Kyivvodokanal also clarified that the pipes that go directly from the house to the first sewer well belong to the internal house systems. Kyivvodokanal is not responsible for their condition and maintenance, but rather the balance holders of the houses.

In the Troieshchyna microdistrict and in Kyiv in general, the sewer networks operate stably, in normal mode, and provide continuous drainage, including during power outages. Currently, no cases of complete or partial freezing of sewer pipes have been recorded. The idea of arranging temporary street toilets or cesspools is not expedient and has no real grounds. - the message says.

Recall

From midnight on January 29, Kyiv is switching to temporary power outage schedules due to electricity shortages. These schedules will be uneven, individual for each house, and available in the chatbot and on the DTEK website.