No one will dig cesspools: Kyivvodokanal refutes fakes about freezing sewage in Troieshchyna

After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Democrats in US Senate issue ultimatum to Trump to prevent shutdownJanuary 29, 12:39 AM • 14620 views
Indonesian billionaires lost $22 billion due to MSCI review05:00 AM • 7906 views
Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politicians05:26 AM • 5882 views
"Bridge we haven't crossed": Rubio named the key issue in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine06:15 AM • 10321 views
Musk announces end of Tesla Model S and Model X production in favor of robots06:27 AM • 8292 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 44626 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 73522 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 98513 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 77628 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 96597 views
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 14963 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 41988 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 40219 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 46802 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 49326 views
No one will dig cesspools: Kyivvodokanal refutes fakes about freezing sewage in Troieshchyna

Kyiv • UNN

Kyivvodokanal refuted information about the freezing of sewage networks in Troieshchyna. The networks are laid below the level of soil freezing, and wastewater has a positive temperature.

No one will dig cesspools: Kyivvodokanal refutes fakes about freezing sewage in Troieshchyna

Kyiv denied reports of freezing sewer networks in Troieshchyna and the need to equip cesspools. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kyivvodokanal.

Details

According to utility workers, in fact, the yard sewer networks serviced by Kyivvodokanal are laid deeper than the freezing level of the soil. This network cannot freeze because the wastewater has a positive temperature and is constantly moving.

Kyivvodokanal also clarified that the pipes that go directly from the house to the first sewer well belong to the internal house systems. Kyivvodokanal is not responsible for their condition and maintenance, but rather the balance holders of the houses.

In the Troieshchyna microdistrict and in Kyiv in general, the sewer networks operate stably, in normal mode, and provide continuous drainage, including during power outages. Currently, no cases of complete or partial freezing of sewer pipes have been recorded. The idea of arranging temporary street toilets or cesspools is not expedient and has no real grounds.

- the message says.

Recall

From midnight on January 29, Kyiv is switching to temporary power outage schedules due to electricity shortages. These schedules will be uneven, individual for each house, and available in the chatbot and on the DTEK website.

Yevhen Ustimenko

