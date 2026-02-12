No issues regarding the return of Russians were discussed at the UEFA Congress in Brussels - UAF

During the UEFA Congress, President of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Shevchenko met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who had previously considered the possibility of Russians returning to European football competitions. Shevchenko conveyed information about the difficult situation in Ukraine due to Russia's military aggression, and no questions regarding the return of Russians were discussed at the UEFA Congress in Brussels, as confirmed by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. This was reported by the UAF, according to UNN.

Details

As stated by the UAF, Andriy Shevchenko held a series of meetings during the UEFA Congress, including with European Commissioner for Sport Glenn Micallef, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

It is reported that during the conversation, the parties discussed current issues of European and international football, including the position on preventing the return of Russian representatives to participate in international competitions.

The UAF emphasized that Glenn Micallef had previously publicly opposed initiatives regarding the possible lifting of restrictions for Russian teams.

The UAF President also had an important conversation with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Andriy Shevchenko conveyed information about the difficult situation in Ukraine due to Russia's military aggression and emphasized the unacceptability of any attempts to soften the ban for Russians. No questions regarding the return of Russians were discussed at the UEFA Congress in Brussels - stated the UAF.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin also stated that the governing body of European football is currently not considering the possibility of Russia's return to the international community, after FIFA head Gianni Infantino recently expressed support for easing the country's participation ban.

UEFA's position is clear and has not changed, but we are studying all circumstances every day - said Čeferin.

Addition

FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated that he is ready to discuss the possibility of lifting the ban on Russian teams participating in international tournaments.

We must. Absolutely. Because this ban has achieved nothing, it has only created more frustration and hatred - said Infantino.

He added that, in his opinion, "it would help if girls and boys from Russia had the opportunity to play football in other parts of Europe."

The Ukrainian Football Association called on the organization not to change its position while the war continues, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reminded that almost 700 Ukrainian boys and girls will no longer be able to play football because they were killed by Russia.

The European Commission condemned the FIFA President's call to return Russian athletes to international football.

UAF President Andriy Shevchenko reported that the FIFA Council is not considering the return of Russians to football competitions. This has been confirmed after communication with FIFA representatives at various levels.