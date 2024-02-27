$41.340.03
No hits recorded in Poltava region - head of DEC

Kyiv • UNN

 28821 views

The head of the Poltava regional administration said that on the night of February 27, no casualties were recorded in the region as a result of Russian shelling.

No hits recorded in Poltava region - head of DEC

In Poltava region, no hits to objects were recorded, commented on reports of explosions in the region the head of the regional state administration Philip Pronin on the night of February 27, reports UNN.

Details

No hits were recorded in Poltava region. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries

Pronin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, reported about the sounds of explosions, and the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned about the possibility of the use of ballistic weapons by the Russian Federation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
Poltava
