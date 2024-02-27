No hits recorded in Poltava region - head of DEC
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Poltava regional administration said that on the night of February 27, no casualties were recorded in the region as a result of Russian shelling.
In Poltava region, no hits to objects were recorded, commented on reports of explosions in the region the head of the regional state administration Philip Pronin on the night of February 27, reports UNN.
Details
No hits were recorded in Poltava region. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries
Earlier, reported about the sounds of explosions, and the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned about the possibility of the use of ballistic weapons by the Russian Federation.
