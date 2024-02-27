No hits recorded in Poltava region - head of DEC

In Poltava region, no hits to objects were recorded, commented on reports of explosions in the region the head of the regional state administration Philip Pronin on the night of February 27, reports UNN.

Details

No hits were recorded in Poltava region. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries Pronin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, reported about the sounds of explosions, and the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned about the possibility of the use of ballistic weapons by the Russian Federation.

Russians launched several groups of "Shahed" in Poltava region: the OVA reported the consequences