No deadlines for either side: Trump commented on negotiations for a "peace deal"

US President Donald Trump has no deadline for either Ukraine or Russia to conclude a peace agreement. The head of the White House stated this during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.

Details

"I have no deadlines for either side. And we hope there's a good chance to reach an agreement. Negotiations are going well. We want to prevent people from being killed," the head of the White House said.

At the same time, according to him, Ukraine has "some difficult problems."

They have a corruption problem, which does not contribute to resolving the situation. But there is a high probability that we will be able to reach an agreement - Trump added.

He also confirmed that special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin this week.

Meanwhile, CNN, citing an unnamed American official, reports that Witkoff will travel to Moscow on Monday.

Recall

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported to President Zelensky on the results of negotiations in the United States. According to him, Kyiv has made significant progress in promoting peace and bringing positions closer to the American side.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the meeting was quite productive, but "we still have work to do."

"There is constructiveness, we will continue to work": Zelenskyy assessed Ukrainian-American negotiations in Florida