No Belarusian drones flew into Ukraine - Demchenko

No unusual situations have been recorded on the border with Belarus. Belarusian drones did not violate the airspace of Ukraine. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, an UNN correspondent reports.

Demchenko noted that Russian drones can fly into the territory of Belarus, and then Belarus keeps quiet about it. He noted that Belarus claimed that Ukrainian drones were flying into its territory and used such accusations to allegedly build up its forces along the border.

Prior to that, Belarus actively pointed out that it was Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles that allegedly flew into Belarus, and this posed a threat, and they began to build up their forces along the border with Ukraine. However, we do not record any other unusual situations directly along the border with Belarus, such as Belarusian unmanned aerial vehicles flying into our country - Demchenko said.

The situation remains generally under control of all components of the Defense Forces, border guards and the National Guard.

AddendumAddendum

Several times, Russian drones have already entered the territory of Belarus.

For example, the first deputy commander of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces, Colonel Sergei Frolov, stated that on the night of September 5, a violation of airspace was recorded, presumably by drones, which were destroyed.

It was also reported that a warehouse caught fire in Gomel, Belarus, when a downed drone fell.

On the night of Saturday, September 7, several Russian shaheds entered the territory of Belarus.

Add

On September 12, Demchenko reported that no movement of equipment or personnel in the immediate vicinity of the Ukrainian border was recorded along the entire length of the Belarusian border. Intelligence units are actively monitoring how much the situation is changing and how threatening it is to Ukraine.

On September 11, Belarusian Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov said that Belarus had decided to allegedly strengthen the protection of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border by special forces of riot police and internal troops.