No additional bureaucracy: The Ministry of Defense simplified the procedure for obtaining a new combatant certificate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has simplified the procedure for obtaining a new combatant certificate in case of its loss or theft. The procedure for obtaining a certificate for servicemen released from captivity has also been simplified.

No additional bureaucracy: The Ministry of Defense simplified the procedure for obtaining a new combatant certificate

Materials from the official investigation and confirmation of registration are not required to be attached to the application for a new combatant certificate. This was reported by UNN, citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The Ministry of Defense has simplified the process of obtaining a new combatant certificate in case of loss or theft of the previous document. The procedure for obtaining a certificate has also been simplified for Ukrainian defenders released from captivity.

From now on, to obtain a new combatant certificate, it is not necessary to attach to the relevant application a document confirming the acceptance and registration of the application with the National Police regarding the loss or theft of the document, as well as an announcement published in print media about the loss or theft. In addition, servicemen released from captivity no longer need to attach official investigation materials to the application for a new combatant certificate.

- reports the Ministry of Defense.

Instructions - how to obtain a combatant certificate

In case of loss of a combatant certificate:

  • active servicemen must submit a report to the commander of the military unit;
    • those discharged from military service must contact the TCC and SP where they are registered.

      In addition, you can contact the Ministry of Veterans Affairs if the combatant status was obtained through an interdepartmental commission established under this ministry.

      The following documents must be attached to the application for a new combatant certificate:

      • a copy of the lost (stolen) certificate (if available); ● a coupon sheet and its copy;
        • a copy of the first page of the passport (passport in card form);
          • two color photographs measuring 3 × 4 cm on matte paper, the image of the face should occupy 65-70% of the photograph.

            Recall

            The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution clarifying the procedures for obtaining a combatant certificate and simplifying access to the Unified State Register of War Veterans. This will allow applications to be submitted through the ASC and expands the circle of persons who can obtain an extract from the register.

            Ihor Telezhnikov

            SocietyPolitics
            Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
            Martial law
            War in Ukraine
            TCC and SP
            National Police of Ukraine
            Ministry of Defense of Ukraine