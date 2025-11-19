No additional bureaucracy: The Ministry of Defense simplified the procedure for obtaining a new combatant certificate

Materials from the official investigation and confirmation of registration are not required to be attached to the application for a new combatant certificate. This was reported by UNN, citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense has simplified the process of obtaining a new combatant certificate in case of loss or theft of the previous document. The procedure for obtaining a certificate has also been simplified for Ukrainian defenders released from captivity.

From now on, to obtain a new combatant certificate, it is not necessary to attach to the relevant application a document confirming the acceptance and registration of the application with the National Police regarding the loss or theft of the document, as well as an announcement published in print media about the loss or theft. In addition, servicemen released from captivity no longer need to attach official investigation materials to the application for a new combatant certificate.