Nissan driver hits woman and two-year-old daughter at pedestrian crossing in Odesa region

In Odesa region, a man driving a Nissan hit a woman and her two-year-old daughter at an unregulated pedestrian crossing, UNN reports with reference to the Odesa Oblast police.

Details

It was preliminarily established that a 63-year-old driver of a Nissan car hit a 36-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter, who was in a stroller, as they were crossing the roadway at an unregulated pedestrian crossing.

The mother and child were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver will be tested for intoxication.

According to the police, the issue of legal qualification and entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.

