Nissan driver hits woman and two-year-old daughter at pedestrian crossing in Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
In Odesa region, a 63-year-old Nissan driver hit a 36-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter at an unregulated pedestrian crossing. The victims were taken to the hospital, and the driver will be checked for intoxication.
In Odesa region, a man driving a Nissan hit a woman and her two-year-old daughter at an unregulated pedestrian crossing, UNN reports with reference to the Odesa Oblast police.
Details
It was preliminarily established that a 63-year-old driver of a Nissan car hit a 36-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter, who was in a stroller, as they were crossing the roadway at an unregulated pedestrian crossing.
The mother and child were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The driver will be tested for intoxication.
According to the police, the issue of legal qualification and entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.
