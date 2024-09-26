Night shelling in Zaporizhzhia: seven people wounded, including a teenager

Seven people were wounded in the night shelling of Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy troops struck a residential area and the territory of one of the industrial enterprises, causing significant damage to private houses.

The victims include four women, two men and a 14-year-old boy. Rescuers and public utilities are currently working at the sites of the hits to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

