Night shelling in Zaporizhzhia: seven people wounded, including a teenager
Kyiv • UNN
Seven people, including a 14-year-old boy, were wounded in the night shelling of Zaporizhzhia. Enemy troops struck at a residential area and an industrial enterprise, causing significant damage to private homes.
Seven people were wounded in the night shelling of Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
Enemy troops struck a residential area and the territory of one of the industrial enterprises, causing significant damage to private houses.
The victims include four women, two men and a 14-year-old boy. Rescuers and public utilities are currently working at the sites of the hits to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.
Explosion in Zaporizhzhia region: Ivan Fedorov, head of OVA, reported25.09.24, 22:59 • 31720 views