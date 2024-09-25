Explosion in Zaporizhzhia region: Ivan Fedorov, head of OVA, reported
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia region, as reported by RMA Chairman Ivan Fedorov. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of possible launches of the CAB by enemy tactical aircraft at Zaporizhzhia.
Explosion in Zaporizhzhya region
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of enemy tactical aircraft launching missiles at Zaporizhzhia.
