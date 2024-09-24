Situation in Zaporizhzhia: the enemy has carried out at least 14 air strikes

russian troops have carried out at least 14 air strikes in Zaporizhzhia and its environs, killing one person and injuring seven, including a 15-year-old child. The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said this during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Yesterday the enemy started shelling Zaporizhzhia again. The shelling started at about 21:00 from the village of Komyshuvakha, which is 15 km from Zaporizhzhia. Russia conducted at least 8 air strikes on Komyshuvakha, we are assessing the consequences - Fedorov said.

Then the enemy started shelling the city of Zaporizhzhia itself.

At around 23:00, the enemy began shelling the regional center of Zaporizhzhia, conducting 6 air strikes. There are 2 epicenters of hits - Kommunarskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. 7 people were injured, unfortunately one person died - said the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA.

Fedorov noted that 4 people are currently in hospital, including a 15-year-old child.

Recall

Occupants struck 321 times in 10 localities of Zaporizhzhia over the past day.

Number of victims of hostile shelling in Zaporizhzhya increases to 22