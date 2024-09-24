Situation in Zaporizhzhia: the enemy has carried out at least 14 air strikes
At night, Russian troops carried out 14 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding area. The attacks killed 1 person and wounded 7, including a 15-year-old child. The strikes targeted Kommunarskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.
russian troops have carried out at least 14 air strikes in Zaporizhzhia and its environs, killing one person and injuring seven, including a 15-year-old child. The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said this during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.
Yesterday the enemy started shelling Zaporizhzhia again. The shelling started at about 21:00 from the village of Komyshuvakha, which is 15 km from Zaporizhzhia. Russia conducted at least 8 air strikes on Komyshuvakha, we are assessing the consequences
Then the enemy started shelling the city of Zaporizhzhia itself.
At around 23:00, the enemy began shelling the regional center of Zaporizhzhia, conducting 6 air strikes. There are 2 epicenters of hits - Kommunarskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. 7 people were injured, unfortunately one person died
Fedorov noted that 4 people are currently in hospital, including a 15-year-old child.
