Number of victims of hostile shelling in Zaporizhzhya increases to 22

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of shelling has increased to 22, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, 13 women, 7 men and two children were injured.

"Twenty-seven residents were rescued. Two women remain in the hospital, doctors assess their condition as moderate," the statement said.

Throughout the day, the rescuers, together with employees of the municipal emergency service, dismantled unstable destroyed structures from the upper floors of the buildings.

Recall

According to the investigation, on September 22, around 23:00, the enemy launched three air strikes on Zaporizhzhia and four on the territory of Zaporizhzhia district.

As indicated, multi-storey buildings and other civilian infrastructure of the regional center were destroyed. The cars of local residents were destroyed. Private sector houses in one of the villages of Zaporizhzhya district were damaged.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Number of injured in Russian night attack in Zaporizhzhya increased to 21