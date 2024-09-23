Number of injured in Russian night attack in Zaporizhzhya increased to 21

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111653 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115001 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186866 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147664 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149271 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141340 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192282 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112276 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181770 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104935 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 53487 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 38965 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 81242 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 56043 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 52468 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186866 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192282 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181770 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208822 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197342 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147082 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146553 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150875 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141944 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158518 views
Number of injured in Russian night attack in Zaporizhzhya increased to 21

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15116 views

Twenty-one people were injured in a nighttime Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia. Two women with mine-blast injuries remain in hospital, their condition is assessed as moderate.

As a result of the night attack by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia, 21 people were injured. Two women remain in the hospital, their condition is assessed as moderate. This was announced on Monday by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov in Telegram, UNN reports.

A 94-year-old and a 23-year-old woman remain in the hospital. They have mine-blast injuries. The number of victims of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 21. Thirteen women and eight men sought medical assistance after the night attack by Russians. After examination and first aid, most of the injured will continue to be treated at home. 

- Fedorov wrote.

Currently, two women remain in the hospital - doctors assess their condition as moderate and give a favorable prognosis for recovery, he said.

17 people injured in russian airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs: the aftermath9/23/24, 10:57 AM • 45678 views

Julia Shramko

War
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

