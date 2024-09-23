Number of injured in Russian night attack in Zaporizhzhya increased to 21

As a result of the night attack by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia, 21 people were injured. Two women remain in the hospital, their condition is assessed as moderate. This was announced on Monday by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov in Telegram, UNN reports.

A 94-year-old and a 23-year-old woman remain in the hospital. They have mine-blast injuries. The number of victims of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 21. Thirteen women and eight men sought medical assistance after the night attack by Russians. After examination and first aid, most of the injured will continue to be treated at home. - Fedorov wrote.

Currently, two women remain in the hospital - doctors assess their condition as moderate and give a favorable prognosis for recovery, he said.

