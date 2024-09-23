17 people injured in russian airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs: the aftermath

17 people have been injured as a result of enemy air strikes on Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday, showing the consequences, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on September 22, around 23:00, the enemy launched three air strikes on Zaporizhzhia and four on the territory of Zaporizhzhia district.

"17 people were injured, including a 15-year-old boy," the prosecutor's office said.

As indicated, multi-storey buildings and other civilian infrastructure of the regional center were destroyed. The cars of local residents were destroyed. Private sector houses in one of the villages of Zaporizhzhya district were damaged.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

