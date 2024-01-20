Night DDoS attack on monobank took place in a couple of waves - Gorokhovsky

The night attack on the mobile bank monobank took place in couple waves, said Oleg Gorokhovsky, co-founder of monobank, on the night of January 20, UNN reports.

Details

"50 million requests. The second wave. We are standing!" - Gorokhovsky wrote on Telegram after the first report about the most powerful DDoS attack.

At 00:43 on January 20, Oleg Gorokhovsky wrote "Let's go", presumably indicating the end of what had happened.

