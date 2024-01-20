Night DDoS attack on monobank took place in a couple of waves - Gorokhovsky
Kyiv • UNN
Co-founder of monobank Oleg Gorokhovsky reported a powerful DDoS attack on monobank, which took place in several waves.
The night attack on the mobile bank monobank took place in couple waves, said Oleg Gorokhovsky, co-founder of monobank, on the night of January 20, UNN reports.
Details
"50 million requests. The second wave. We are standing!" - Gorokhovsky wrote on Telegram after the first report about the most powerful DDoS attack.
At 00:43 on January 20, Oleg Gorokhovsky wrote "Let's go", presumably indicating the end of what had happened.
Monobank reports a powerful DDoS attack20.01.24, 00:38 • 103232 views