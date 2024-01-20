Monobank reports a powerful DDoS attack
Kyiv • UNN
Monobank co-founder Oleg Gorokhovsky reported a serious DDoS attack on the bank, but assured that the situation was under control.
Co-founder of monobank Oleg Gorokhovsky said about a powerful DDoS attack, reports UNN.
"The most powerful DDoS attack. The situation is under control," Gorokhovsky said.
He later said that a second wave of attacks had begun.
"50 million requests. The second wave. We are standing," Gorokhovsky said.
