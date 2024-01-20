Monobank reports a powerful DDoS attack

Co-founder of monobank Oleg Gorokhovsky said about a powerful DDoS attack, reports UNN.

"The most powerful DDoS attack. The situation is under control," Gorokhovsky said.

He later said that a second wave of attacks had begun.

"50 million requests. The second wave. We are standing," Gorokhovsky said.

