Monobank has experienced a malfunction: users cannot access the application

Monobank has experienced a malfunction. Users report that they cannot log in to the application, transactions are also not performed, reports UNN.

"We are currently experiencing difficulties with the mobile application, and as a result, we may respond more slowly than usual. Please don't worry, this issue is already in the hands of our specialists. Thank you for your understanding!" - the bank's chatbot on Telegram said.

The chatbot also informed that "there are currently difficulties that may affect your work with the application or payments.