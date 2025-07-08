Night bad weather still delays 6 trains: details

Night bad weather in Hungary and Slovakia led to significant delays of six Ukrainian trains, in particular, the Vienna-Kyiv train was delayed by more than 8 hours, but all Ukrainian passengers were waited for, updated data were reported by JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of the night bad weather in Hungary and Slovakia, which partially stopped the movement of local trains, a number of Ukrzaliznytsia trains waited for the transfer of Ukrainian passengers or were delayed due to the influence of such trains," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

"The good news," the company noted, is that "no one was left alone with the bad weather and Ukrainian passengers were waited for in Chop." "The bad news is that there are serious delays, and with them forced changes to your plans, for which we are really sorry. Now our contact center is distributing bonus "hugs" for all significant delays, and dispatchers and locomotive crews are doing everything to make up for lost time," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Which trains are most delayed

As of 10:50, the following trains are delayed:

No. 749/750 Vienna - Kyiv (+8:20);

No. 27/28 Chop - Kyiv (+7:25);

No. 749/750 Kyiv - Vienna (+4:25);

No. 81/82 Chop - Kyiv (+2:06);

No. 9/10 Budapest - Kyiv (+1:14);

No. 95/96 Rakhiv - Kyiv (+0:41).

