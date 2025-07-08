Night bad weather still delays 6 trains: details

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
03:46 AM • 43641 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 81972 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 94414 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 122385 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 123618 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 116230 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 222668 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 69337 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 85481 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138548 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4.5m/s
43%
744mm
Popular news
Israel prepares for new military actions against Iran and expects Trump to give the "green light" - AxiosJuly 7, 11:19 PM • 18215 views
Bad weather changes train schedule: Ukrzaliznytsia told which routes will be delayedJuly 8, 12:39 AM • 34225 views
Daring Robbery in Mexico: Attackers Stole 33 Tons of Gold and Silver Concentrate02:39 AM • 25679 views
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 804:05 AM • 28609 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought07:20 AM • 9875 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 112822 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 101503 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 124109 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 129601 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 222636 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Slovakia
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 112165 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 301300 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 141104 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 257990 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 280267 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Facebook
Tesla Model Y
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-101

Night bad weather still delays 6 trains: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Night bad weather in Hungary and Slovakia led to delays of a number of Ukrzaliznytsia trains that were waiting for the transfer of Ukrainian passengers. Ukrzaliznytsia waited for passengers in Chop, but serious delays occurred, in particular, the Vienna – Kyiv train is delayed by more than 8 hours.

Night bad weather still delays 6 trains: details

Night bad weather in Hungary and Slovakia led to significant delays of six Ukrainian trains, in particular, the Vienna-Kyiv train was delayed by more than 8 hours, but all Ukrainian passengers were waited for, updated data were reported by JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of the night bad weather in Hungary and Slovakia, which partially stopped the movement of local trains, a number of Ukrzaliznytsia trains waited for the transfer of Ukrainian passengers or were delayed due to the influence of such trains," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

"The good news," the company noted, is that "no one was left alone with the bad weather and Ukrainian passengers were waited for in Chop." "The bad news is that there are serious delays, and with them forced changes to your plans, for which we are really sorry. Now our contact center is distributing bonus "hugs" for all significant delays, and dispatchers and locomotive crews are doing everything to make up for lost time," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Which trains are most delayed

As of 10:50, the following trains are delayed:

  • No. 749/750 Vienna - Kyiv (+8:20);
    • No. 27/28 Chop - Kyiv (+7:25);
      • No. 749/750 Kyiv - Vienna (+4:25);
        • No. 81/82 Chop - Kyiv (+2:06);
          • No. 9/10 Budapest - Kyiv (+1:14);
            • No. 95/96 Rakhiv - Kyiv (+0:41).

              Delays of over 8 hours: how trains run amid bad weather08.07.25, 09:41 • 937 views

              Julia Shramko

              Julia Shramko

              SocietyWeather and environment
              Ukrainian Railways
              Vienna
              Slovakia
              Hungary
              Budapest
              Kyiv
              Tesla
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              S&P 500
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Brent Oil
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gold
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gas TTF
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9