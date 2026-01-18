$43.180.08
January 17, 12:49 PM • 18502 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 35560 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 27009 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 38505 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 47054 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 39226 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 57959 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 29602 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 45350 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36789 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Publications
Exclusives
Night attack on Odesa region: energy infrastructure object hit - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

On January 18, Russian troops attacked the southern districts of Odesa region with drones, damaging an energy infrastructure facility and a production building. There were no fatalities or injuries, and the fire has been extinguished.

Night attack on Odesa region: energy infrastructure object hit - Odesa Regional Military Administration

On the night of January 18, Russian troops once again attacked the southern districts of Odesa Oblast, using attack drones. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported on the consequences of the enemy raid on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the attack, damage was recorded at an energy infrastructure facility, which led to a fire. In addition to the energy facility, the following were damaged: a production building of one of the enterprises, property, and technical equipment.

Fortunately, there are no dead or injured. The fire was promptly extinguished by rescuers. Relevant services continue to work at the scene,

- Kiper reported.

Night drone attack: Air defense neutralized 167 enemy drones18.01.26, 08:20 • 244 views

Stepan Haftko

