Night attack on Odesa region: energy infrastructure object hit - Odesa Regional Military Administration

On the night of January 18, Russian troops once again attacked the southern districts of Odesa Oblast, using attack drones. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported on the consequences of the enemy raid on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the attack, damage was recorded at an energy infrastructure facility, which led to a fire. In addition to the energy facility, the following were damaged: a production building of one of the enterprises, property, and technical equipment.

Fortunately, there are no dead or injured. The fire was promptly extinguished by rescuers. Relevant services continue to work at the scene, - Kiper reported.

Night drone attack: Air defense neutralized 167 enemy drones