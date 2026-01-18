Night drone attack: Air defense neutralized 167 enemy drones

$43.180.08
January 17, 12:49 PM
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Popular news
Trump prepares lawsuit against "JPMorgan Chase" over banking service restrictions
January 17, 08:41 PM
Iraqi army takes full control of Ain al-Asad airbase after US troop withdrawal
January 17, 09:28 PM
Israel protests composition of "Gaza Executive Council" announced by Trump administration
January 17, 09:44 PM
The French command has recognized the war in Ukraine as a "real laboratory of modern warfare" and is implementing the technologies observed there
12:40 AM
Sabotage in Bryansk: ATESH partisan movement disabled a key power substation
04:30 AM
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend
January 17, 08:55 AM
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for Tymoshenko
January 16, 04:00 PM
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it
January 15, 06:00 PM
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
January 15, 10:29 AM
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"
03:14 AM
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace
January 17, 07:26 AM
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbot
January 17, 03:45 AM
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor Castle
January 17, 12:47 AM
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration features
January 16, 07:05 PM
Night drone attack: Air defense neutralized 167 enemy drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

On the night of January 18, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 201 drones, of which 167 were shot down or suppressed by air defense forces. 30 UAVs hit 15 locations.

Night drone attack: Air defense neutralized 167 enemy drones

On the night of January 18, Russian troops launched another air attack on the territory of Ukraine, using a large number of attack drones. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy launched 201 UAVs of the "Shahed", "Gerbera" and other modifications, of which about 120 units were "Shaheds". This is reported by UNN.

Details

As of 08:00, units of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare equipment neutralized most of the targets. In total, 167 enemy drones were shot down or suppressed.

Operational situation at the front: 133 combat engagements and massive drone attacks - General Staff
18.01.26, 08:10

Launches were carried out from various directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Chauda (occupied territory of Crimea), Donetsk.

Consequences and current situation

Despite the effective work of the sky defenders, 30 attack UAVs hit 15 locations in different regions. Also, fragments of downed aircraft fell at two points.

The attack continues, several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace. We urge everyone to stay in shelters and observe safety rules

– stated in the appeal of the Air Force.

Rescue services and law enforcement officers are working at the sites of debris falls to eliminate the consequences and record damage to civilian infrastructure. 

General Staff released updated data on Russian military losses as of January 18, 2026
18.01.26, 06:43

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Crimea
Ukraine
Donetsk