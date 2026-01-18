Night drone attack: Air defense neutralized 167 enemy drones

On the night of January 18, Russian troops launched another air attack on the territory of Ukraine, using a large number of attack drones. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy launched 201 UAVs of the "Shahed", "Gerbera" and other modifications, of which about 120 units were "Shaheds". This is reported by UNN.

Details

As of 08:00, units of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare equipment neutralized most of the targets. In total, 167 enemy drones were shot down or suppressed.

Launches were carried out from various directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Chauda (occupied territory of Crimea), Donetsk.

Consequences and current situation

Despite the effective work of the sky defenders, 30 attack UAVs hit 15 locations in different regions. Also, fragments of downed aircraft fell at two points.

The attack continues, several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace. We urge everyone to stay in shelters and observe safety rules – stated in the appeal of the Air Force.

Rescue services and law enforcement officers are working at the sites of debris falls to eliminate the consequences and record damage to civilian infrastructure.

