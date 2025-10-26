Night attack on Kyiv: three dead, dozens injured

Three people died as a result of an enemy attack on Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that rescuers are currently eliminating the consequences of the UAV shelling in the Desnianskyi district, where fires occurred.

At one of the locations, as a result of a UAV hit, a fire broke out in a 9-story residential building, 13 people were rescued from the upper floors. At another address, a UAV hit a sixteen-story building, as a result of which windows were blown out from the 1st to the 9th floor - the message says.

Reports were also received about a UAV hitting a multi-story building in the Obolonskyi district of the city, where rescuers did not find a fire.

As a result of the attack, 29 people were injured, including 7 children. All victims are being provided with assistance. More than 100 rescuers and more than 20 units of main and special rescue equipment are involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack - added the State Emergency Service.

Kyiv was attacked by the enemy on the night of Sunday, October 26. In the Desnianskyi district, the Russians hit a nine-story residential building at the level of the 2nd-3rd floors. According to him, at another address in the Desnianskyi district, debris fell on a 16-story building.

Fires in Kyiv's Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts completely extinguished after Russian strike - SES