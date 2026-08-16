Night attack on Kryvyi Rih: one person killed, six injured

One person was killed as a result of the enemy's overnight attack on Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the number of injured people has risen to six.

All those affected are under doctors' supervision - Hanzha noted.

Meanwhile, the Air Force warns of jet-powered UAVs in the north of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west.

We remind you

On the night of Sunday, August 16, the enemy launched a combined attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council. According to him, the Russians attacked two industrial enterprises.

Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih and Kropyvnytskyi; there is one injured person and power outages